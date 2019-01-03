Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KushCo (KSHB) to Sell

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Get KushCo alerts:

KSHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.52 million and a P/E ratio of -35.63. KushCo has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.51.

In other news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 65,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $384,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services for the regulated cannabis, CBD, and other related industries. It distributes vaporizer products, packaging, supplies, and accessories, as well as offers branding services to cannabis operators; and provides hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis sector.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KushCo (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.