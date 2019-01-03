Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sappi (SPPJY) to Sell

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of SPPJY stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sappi has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, paper pulp, and paper-based solutions to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. It offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and other print applications; and packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries.

