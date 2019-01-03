Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Gas Partners (WES) to Sell

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “WESTERN GAS PARTNERS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. “

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Gas Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Western Gas Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.18. Western Gas Partners has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.96 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Gas Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 42.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Gas Partners by 39.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 123,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Western Gas Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,654,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Gas Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,959,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Western Gas Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Gas Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.