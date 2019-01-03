Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogMeIn (LOGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn is benefiting from solid turnaround in Collaboration business. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in Communications & Collaboration business are showing positive returns. Growing adoption of products like Jive, LastPass and Bold360, is ultimately helping the company solidify its presence in the broad IT support market. Buoyed by the encouraging results, the company raised its guidance for 2018. However, intensifying competition is compelling LogMeIn to increase spending on sales & marketing and research & development expenses that might put margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.10.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $81.80 on Monday. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $1,847,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,395,676.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 23.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 86.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

