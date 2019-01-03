Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.08. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 298.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $127,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $193,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

