Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Although we are positive on Vertex’s decision to focus on the CF franchise, we remain concerned about the company’s dependence on just this franchise for growth. While the company does have other pipeline candidates targeting other therapeutic areas, it is too early to get excited about them. Competitive pressure is rising in the CF market with many other companies developing triple combo CF medicines. Vertex has faced some challenges with respect to commercialization of Orkambi in ex-U.S. markets due to re-imbursement hurdles. However, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline, though early stage, looks interesting.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.65.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $164.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,237.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,024 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,534,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,728,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,071,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,050,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,202,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

