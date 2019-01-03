Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PACCAR (PCAR)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PACCAR’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Increasing profits and positive cash flow has enabled the company to pursue an active capital deployment policy through regular dividend payments and share buyback programs. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, declining used truck prices pose a concern for PACCAR. The company also faces tough competition in the commercial trucks market. The company's shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.59.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $57.86 on Monday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $11,415,195.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,253,619.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 934.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,935,000 after purchasing an additional 785,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 75.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,780,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 763,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2,061.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 373,471 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.