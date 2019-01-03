Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for AutoZone (AZO)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $922.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, AutoZone’s adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the figures witnessed year-over-year rise, driven by both Do-It-Yourself (DIY) retail and commercial (DIFM) businesses. For fiscal 2019, AutoZone is expected to witness year-over-year growth on the back of new programs in commercial business, store openings and improving online presence. Moreover, it frequently opens new stores and distribution centers to improve market coverage. However, continuous rise in capital and operating expenses due to frequent opening of distribution centers and wage expenses are concerns for AutoZone. Also, too much dependence on seasonality and weather conditions makes the company’s business vulnerable to irregular weather conditions. Year to date, shares of AutoZone have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $870.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $875.54.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $838.48 on Monday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $896.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 59.05 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total transaction of $17,743,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,062,068.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,677 shares of company stock worth $45,239,219. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

