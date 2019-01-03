Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair is being aided by strong demand for air travel, especially due to low air fares. Notably, traffic in November rose 11% year over year. We are also impressed by Ryanair's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of share buybacks. In tune with this, the carrier returned more than €540 m to shareholders in the first six months of fiscal 2019. We remain positive on the collective deals signed by the company with German Pilot union. On the flip side, continued labor unrest is expected to hurt Ryanair’s results in the fiscal third quarter. The stock has shed more than 33% of its value so far in the year mainly due to the labor unrest. Despite the current downtrend in oil prices, fuel costs are anticipated to dent bottom-line growth. Labor costs related to the labor deals inked with the Irish and German pilots also raise concerns.”

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 35.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 94.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

