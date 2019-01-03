Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Service Co. International (SCI)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “After delivering beats in seven straight quarters, Service Corporation marked its first earnings miss in third-quarter 2018. Though earnings rose year over year, it was hit by high general and administrative costs, and high interest costs. Persistence of these factors is likely to keep earnings under pressure. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels to buy funeral related products also poses concerns. Nonetheless, the company, which has surpassed the industry in a year continued to witness enhanced revenues, courtesy of greater funeral and cemetery revenues. Management expects the strong performance to continue in the fourth quarter. It is focused on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. These factors and solid prospects from Baby Boomers bode well.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

SCI stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $426,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 99,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $4,396,211.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,482,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,400 shares of company stock worth $14,012,985 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 707.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

