Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addus Homecare (ADUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Addus Homecare stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 9,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,020. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $889.12 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.03. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 352,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $25,584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $71,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,625.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,400 shares of company stock valued at $66,935,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

