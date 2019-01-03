Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alaska Air Group (ALK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alaska Air Group have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company issued a bullish fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast while releasing its November traffic results. In fact, the company is benefiting from the rise in passenger revenues, which increased 4% in the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of 2018. The company's efforts to expand its presence are encouraging as well. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward to the tune of 4.1% over the last 60 days. Moreover, the same for 2019 earnings has increased 10.5% in the same timeframe. The bullish readings support the positivity surrounding the stock. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. Capacity-related woes are also worrisome.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALK. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of ALK opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 459,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,884,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

