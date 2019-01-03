Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SVMK (SVMK) to Hold

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SVMK has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,344 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $103,382.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,685 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $33,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,104 shares of company stock worth $410,339.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

