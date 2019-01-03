Zacks: Middlesex Water (MSEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $152,168.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $747,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis W. Doll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $198,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $363,784. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,283. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $874.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

