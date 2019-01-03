Zacks: PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PPDAI Group an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPDF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PPDAI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PPDAI Group stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.55. PPDAI Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.25 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.39%. PPDAI Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPDAI Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

