Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.88. Approximately 514,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 431,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.24.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.22.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/zebra-technologies-zbra-trading-down-6.html.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.