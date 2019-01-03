Zecotek Photonics (ZMS) Trading Down 11.8%

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) shares dropped 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 132,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 96,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

