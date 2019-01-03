Zendesk (ZEN) and Computer Services (CSVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and Computer Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $430.49 million 14.32 -$110.63 million ($1.03) -55.91 Computer Services $249.56 million 2.84 $38.83 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zendesk and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 3 16 0 2.84 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Computer Services.

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zendesk does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -22.64% -26.15% -9.93% Computer Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zendesk beats Computer Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization. In addition, it operates a developer platform that allows organizations to extend the functionality of its family of products, integrate into internal and third-party systems, and customize the experience for their employees and customers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

