Zillow Group Inc (Z) Stake Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 332.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 709,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 898 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $36,826.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,975,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,179,897 shares of company stock worth $67,096,564 and have sold 20,460 shares worth $813,137. Insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Z opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

