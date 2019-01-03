Zions Bancorp’s (ZION) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zions' shares have marginally outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, efforts to improve operating efficiency and higher interest rates will likely continue supporting profitability. Moreover, regulatory nod for removal of the SIFI label is a major positive and provides financial flexibility to the company for announcing capital deployment actions. However, elevated expense levels are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, the company's significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios is a concern as it might hamper financials.”

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.58 on Monday. Zions Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $66,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $295,428.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 190.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 144,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 47,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 101.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 239,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

