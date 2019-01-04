$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. Medidata Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDSO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,030 shares of company stock worth $2,539,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

