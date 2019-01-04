$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Lazard has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

