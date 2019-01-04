$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.16. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. grace capital acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

