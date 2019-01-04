$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 654,966.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,330,000 after purchasing an additional 944,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 46.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,125,000 after purchasing an additional 912,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 84.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,944,000 after purchasing an additional 576,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 771.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 587,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,878,000 after buying an additional 520,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,900. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

