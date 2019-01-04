$13.08 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $13.09 million. Gaia reported sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $44.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.52 million to $44.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.77 million to $76.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul C. Jr. Tarell purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,640.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,125. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at $7,732,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 167,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gaia by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 4,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,050. Gaia has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

