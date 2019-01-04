$131.70 Million in Sales Expected for Belmond Ltd (BEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) to report sales of $131.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Belmond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.20 million and the highest is $147.20 million. Belmond posted sales of $117.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full-year sales of $586.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.70 million to $601.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.29 million, with estimates ranging from $613.07 million to $663.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Belmond had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 1,877,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,333. Belmond has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

