$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $146.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.20 million. Inovalon posted sales of $114.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $537.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.80 million to $544.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $638.27 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 7,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,050. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,632.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inovalon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,824,000 after purchasing an additional 505,301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

