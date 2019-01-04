$185.70 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will report sales of $185.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.30 million to $208.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $180.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full year sales of $678.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $724.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $724.00 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $813.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.81.

NYSE CPK opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

