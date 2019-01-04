$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI (GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.28 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CGI by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in CGI by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

