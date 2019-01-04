23,150 Shares in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,581,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $139,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a PE ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 0.57. Spok Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/23150-shares-in-spok-holdings-inc-spok-acquired-by-mackenzie-financial-corp.html.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.