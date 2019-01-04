$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Inc (MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce sales of $364.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.59 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $346.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

In other MSA Safety news, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,718.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $168,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

