$37.23 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $37.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.66 million and the highest is $39.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $34.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $147.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $149.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.98 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.75 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 137,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 438,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,900. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

