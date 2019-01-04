$407.67 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $407.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $408.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,357.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,223 shares of company stock worth $27,124,902. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SEI Investments by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $44.41 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

