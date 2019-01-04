$434.78 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Corp (UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will announce $434.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.56 million and the highest is $438.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $419.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $438.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other news, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 2,288 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $323,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 743.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 30.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. 107,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,991. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.