494,211 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 494,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,621,105,000 after buying an additional 239,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,940,000 after buying an additional 484,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,263,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,281,000 after buying an additional 876,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,249,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. CIBC raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

