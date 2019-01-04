$5.86 Million in Sales Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will announce $5.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $7.68 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $4.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $53.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.14 million to $71.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.28 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 4,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,194. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

