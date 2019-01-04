$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $3.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 million to $23.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

ADRO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,900. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

