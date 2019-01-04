500.com (WBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE WBAI opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. 500.com has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 231.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 500.com stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of 500.com worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

