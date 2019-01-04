$696.53 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $696.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.20 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 560,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In other news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,366,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,368,000 after purchasing an additional 619,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

