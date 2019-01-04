$77.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report $77.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $80.91 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $38.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $214.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.29 million to $227.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $177.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $127.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,934,000 after acquiring an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,934,000 after acquiring an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 698,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

