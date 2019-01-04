$78.85 Million in Sales Expected for Trecora Resources (TREC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to announce $78.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $65.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $292.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.26 million to $296.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $323.65 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $331.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 6.06%.

TREC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of TREC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Simon H. Upfill-Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Matthews Loggenberg acquired 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $37,872.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,079 shares of company stock worth $402,919 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 15.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

