$85.04 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $85.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $308.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $311.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $388.96 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $412.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

ENPH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 91,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Article: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.