AAC (AAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.33

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 4300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

AAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Get AAC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.21 million. AAC had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. AAC’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell S. Freeman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Nanko bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $45,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 525,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 799,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AAC (AAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.33” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/aac-aac-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-33.html.

AAC Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.