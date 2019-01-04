ABIOMED (ABMD) PT Lowered to $461.00 at Morgan Stanley

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $496.00 to $461.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

ABIOMED stock opened at $302.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $197.27 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

