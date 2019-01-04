Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 425,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 847,643 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 902.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 833,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 750,300 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson purchased 174,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $199,103.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,148.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXAS. Stephens began coverage on Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/abraxas-petroleum-corp-axas-position-lowered-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Abraxas Petroleum Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.