Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

ACHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

