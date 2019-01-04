Acceleware (AXE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 32000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

About Acceleware (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

