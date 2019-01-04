Accenture (ACN) PT Set at $157.00 by SunTrust Banks

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned a $157.00 price objective by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Accenture stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,359. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,454.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $354,668,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17,056.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 938,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 933,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

