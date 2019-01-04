Accenture (ACN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

NYSE ACN opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $1,277,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,847,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $321,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,903,420.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,359. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Accenture by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 500,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

