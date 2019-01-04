Access National (ANCX) and Poage Bankshares (PBSK) Head to Head Survey

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) and Poage Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBSK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Poage Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Access National pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Access National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Poage Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Poage Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Access National and Poage Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $127.57 million 3.64 $16.50 million $1.61 13.78 Poage Bankshares $21.68 million 4.09 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than Poage Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Access National and Poage Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 2 3 0 2.60 Poage Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Access National presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Access National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Access National is more favorable than Poage Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Access National and Poage Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 20.79% 8.19% 1.21% Poage Bankshares -11.01% -3.99% -0.55%

Volatility & Risk

Access National has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poage Bankshares has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Access National beats Poage Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Poage Bankshares

Poage Bankshares, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Town Square Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, NOW and demand accounts, business checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and retirement accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans comprising new and used automobile and truck loans, recreational vehicle loans, and personal loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, Poage Bankshares, Inc. purchases investment securities comprising mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company operates automated teller machines; and offers debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. It operates nine offices in northeastern Kentucky; and a loan production office in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Ashland, Kentucky.

